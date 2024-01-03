Ubisoft Swiftly Corrects Star Wars Outlaws ‘Late 2024’ Release Window

Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft’s upcoming action-adventure game that follows scoundrel Kay Vess between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, previously had no release date beyond a very broad “2024” window. Today, however, a Disney Parks blog post quietly announced that it would launch in “late 2024.” This didn’t last long, as Ubisoft promptly swooped in to correct the record and re-assert the general 2024 timeframe.

Over on the Disney Parks website, director of editorial content Thomas Smith detailed 24 company-related experiences coming over the course of the next 12 months. You’ve got a new attraction based on the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog, a theatrical production inspired by the iconic The Little Mermaid movie, and entire days centered around Marvel and Pixar, among other new activities. Buried in the blog post is a blurb on Ubisoft Massive Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars adventure, announcing that the game would come out toward the end of 2024.

“Star Wars Outlaws, the open world Star Wars game, is set to release late this year,” the blurb previously read. “The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

Unfortunately, that “late 2024″ release window was rapidly corrected. In an email to Kotaku, an Ubisoft spokesperson said the timing was incorrect and has since been amended. Now, if you go back to that Disney Parks blog post, any mention of “late 2024″ or “late this year” in the Star Wars Outlaws blurb has been scrubbed away and replaced with a generic “2024″ target. At least it’s still on track for this year, right?

Announced in January 2021 before an official reveal in June 2023, Star Wars Outlaws sees protagonist Kay Vess and her companion Nix try their hands at the biggest heist the galaxy has ever seen. While we don’t know much about what the raid entails, the story will take us across several Star Wars planets, including Akira and Tatooine. Thankfully, the game won’t be some overly long, unfinishable RPG.