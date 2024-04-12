Overwatch 2’s New Season Reimagines Its Heroes As Villains

Overwatch 2’s tenth season begins on April 16, and it will new non-binary damage hero Venture to the roster after their test phase last month. While the drill-based brawler is the headliner of season 10 (called Venture Forth), a special, limited-time event is a cool standout. The Mirrorwatch event takes place from April 23 to May 13, during which Blizzard will reimagine its iconic heroes as villains, and vice versa.

The season will include skins for Tracer, Reinhardt, and Brigitte as members of Talon, the antagonistic organization in Overwatch’s universe. Meanwhile, villains Doomfist, Widowmaker, and Sombra will all be decked out in the iconic Overwatch blue and white. This will coincide with a PvP event pitting these remixed teams against each other, which will change up certain abilities in each character’s kits. Doomfist has a shield, now, and can actually defend his teammates. We love to see it.

In keeping with this theme, Mercy is getting this season’s customizable Mythic Skin. Vengeance Mercy portrays Overwatch’s flying doctor as a Talon agent, and she seems much more vindictive and cruel rather than her usual caring and nurturing self. In the trailer, she says “she decides” who she will actually heal, and though Mercy players always get to be picky about who they help, you don’t expect to hear the good doctor say that herself. This will be the prize at the end of the battle pass in season 10, with other Mirrorwatch skins being spread across the store and pass.

Blizzard Entertainment

Speaking of limited-time events, Blizzard is running a short trial for the new Clash mode announced at Blizzcon last year. From April 16 to 29, players will be able to try out the new Hanaoka map that reimagines the Hanamura map from the original Overwatch for a different game type. Clash has teams moving back and forth between five objective capture points until one team claims all five.

Season 10 marks the beginning of several changes for Overwatch 2. Venture and all previous heroes will be free to all players rather than having to be unlocked through the battle pass. Previous Mythic Skins will also be unlockable through a new tab on the store. Still no word on the story missions, though. Imagine that.