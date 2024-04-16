Steam Hit Ready Or Not Source Code Stolen In Massive Hack

Hackers stole millions of files from the studio behind the controversial hit Steam shooter Ready or Not, including the source code and console builds of the game, Insider Gaming reports. The development team at Void Interactive has not made the data breach public yet and it doesn’t appear to have included any employee or player data.

According to images and file contents shared with Insider Gaming, the hack occurred in March, when an unnamed group made off with over 4TB of data from the Ireland-based game studio. In addition to the source code for the SWAT-like multiplayer sim, the stolen data also included builds for the game running on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Since its Early Access release in 2022, Ready or Not has only been available on PC where it racked up tons of players on Steam thanks to its gritty atmosphere and tense hostage scenarios. A review by GLHF called it “the best tactical shooter since SWAT 4” for those who don’t mind the game’s occasionally unfair AI and the developers “trying a bit too hard to be edgy.”

But more recently, Ready or Not players have complained about the prevalence of bugs and a lack of new features and content, despite the game’s initial success. The 1.0 release in late 2023 garnered lots of criticism for gameplay changes and issues that have gone unfixed for months. “As much as I am disappointed in VOID’s handling of Ready or Not over the last few years, especially the state of 1.0, no studio deserves this,” wrote one player on the subreddit. “This sucks and you suck if you are celebrating.”

Void Interactive did not immediately respond to a request for comment.