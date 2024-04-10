You Must Spend $US80 To Unlock The King Kong Glove In Call Of Duty

Call of Duty players are up in arms that a new cosmetic item inspired by the new film Godzilla X Kong: New Empire costs $US80, in yet another example of the monstrous costs of in-game cosmetics.

The “B.E.A.S.T Glove” is a new melee weapon that was recently added to Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare III as part of a larger crossover with the recently released Godzilla X Kong: New Empire. The glove is modelled to look like King Kong’s robo-arm, as seen in the film but scaled down so a standard human-sized soldier in Warzone can use it to wack enemies around.

#MW3: The $80 ‘Godzilla x Kong’ BEAST Glove Weapon is NOW available! 💥 You CANNOT equip Camos on it — but it does feature a UNIQUE Inspect Animation! pic.twitter.com/pBSKDdOQ4K — DETONATED (@DETONATEDcom) April 8, 2024

It’s a bit weird to see a soldier running around with a monkey’s arm covered in yellow metal, but I’m old. I don’t know what’s cool anymore. Anyway, if you want this weird melee weapon all you need to do is buy four different $US20 DLC packs.

Nope, you don’t earn this new Kong-inspired weapon by getting kills or winning matches. Instead, you’ll need to spend roughly $US80 on four different premium, limited-time DLC packs to “earn” this new melee weapon. It’s challenging, but not in the same way that “get 20 headshots” is. Instead, the B.E.A.S.T Glove is challenging to unlock because we live in a horrible capitalist wasteland and if you make minimum wage, it will take you the monetary equivalent of over a day of work to actually be able to buy the damn thing.

To be fair, the four DLC packs come with theirown cosmetics and weapons. So you aren’t just spending $US80 on this one melee weapon. You instead get this Kong item as sort of a reward for buying all the other Godzilla X Kong DLC added to both games during the latest event.

Image: Activision / Kotaku

Each pack costs 2400 COD Points, which is the equivalent of $US20 in real money. The four packs are themed around the movie and contain some new skins, cosmetic items, animations, charms, and other trinkets. And if you buy all four of these, spending about $US80 in the process, you get a glove.

Bad news, the glove isn’t very good or cool according to the Call of Duty community. It seems you can’t customize it and punching people doesn’t send them flying or anything fun like that. Well, at least you’ll have all the other stuff you spent $US80 for.

It continues to be wild and sad that we’ve reached a point where $US20 cosmetic packs and $US80 gorilla-themed fists are just… a thing now. Just something companies like Activision, Blizzard, and Epic can add to games like Fortnite and Diablo without much fuss. And a lot of people buy this stuff, too, which might be the worst part of all.