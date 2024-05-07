You Have One Week To Buy The Whole Mass Effect Trilogy For Dirt Cheap

If you never tried out BioWare’s highly influential and still (mostly) incredible science fiction trilogy Mass Effect, there is no better time than the present. The whole package is available on Steam for dirt cheap, so as long as you’ve got a PC that can run the Legendary Edition remasters, it’s well worth the entry fee.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is on sale for $AU8.99 on Steam until May 13. This includes all three games in Commander Shepard’s story and nearly every DLC that came out for the series between 2007 and 2012. The one exception is the first game’s Pinnacle Station DLC, which wasn’t included in the package when it launched in 2021. However, fans restored it with a mod, which means if you’re playing on PC, you just need to download something extra to play all the DLC.

But even without Pinnacle Station, the Legendary Edition is already an incredible deal at $AU8.99. You get the best versions of three excellent games, all within one easy launcher. Some aspects of the games haven’t aged well, and the first game can be a bit of a slog on the shooting side. But its world and cast are some of the most beloved in all of video games, and Mass Effect 2 and 3’s shooting mechanics still feel like really solid spins on the Gears of War-esque cover shooters of the PS360 era. The nice thing about having all three games in one place is that each game lets you carry over your character, their decisions, and relationships. They’re modern classics, and you have no excuse not to jump in at that price.

The Mass Effect series has been in limbo for a bit after the flub that was Mass Effect: Andromeda. Since the 2017 spin-off’s troubled development and launch, BioWare put the series on ice until Legendary Edition launched in 2021. The studio is working on a fifth game, which seems to be a sequel to both Andromeda and the original trilogy. We still don’t know much about the next game, but it will feature returning fan-favourite party member Liara T’Soni and bring together different species in its sci-fi universe who haven’t interacted before, like the Angara and the Geth.