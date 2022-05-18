See Games Differently

Fall In Love With Garrus Again While The Mass Effect Trilogy Is On Sale For $28

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 36 mins ago: May 18, 2022 at 5:35 pm
Image: Bioware/EA
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been playing games long enough, there’s a high chance that you’ve bought multiple copies of the same title because it’s been remastered or revamped. For better or worse, it’s just one of those inevitabilities that we’ve learnt to live with. In some cases, if it’s a game we love, we’re more than willing to dish out the cash. We’re looking at you, Resident Evil 4 and Skyrim.

Released back in May 2021, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition includes remastered and enhanced versions of Bioware’s much-loved original game, along with Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3.

You can currently pick up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $28, down from $99.95. Considering you get three full games – three great games, at that too – that’s some pretty stellar value. However, this deal is only available for the Xbox One/Series X edition of the game.

If you’re a PlayStation-only user, you can grab the Legendary Edition for $39.98 over at the PS Store.

If you’ve never played the original Mass Effect trilogy before, there’s really no better excuse for you to jump into it now.

Set in the tail end of the 22nd century, the Mass Effect series follows the exploits of Commander Shepard, a veteran Special Forces soldier, as he faces off against a mysterious alien race known as the Reapers, which are systematically wiping out all sentient life.

Apart from being remastered, the games have also been given a slight revamp, improving on some of the less good features of the originals – like overhauling the combat mechanics and rebalancing the Galaxy at War mode in Mass Effect 3.

Now you too can know what it’s like to fall madly in love with Garrus. And if you’ve already played these games before, you can fall in love with Garrus all over again, but this time with better graphics.

You can pick up the remastered Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Xbox here. The PS4 edition of the game is on sale here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group's many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Comments

  • “if you’ve already played these games before, you can fall in love with Garrus all over again, but this time with better graphics”.

    FYI: better graphics does not equal lots lens flair. Rookie error.

    I think I might wait for a ME trilogy with better graphics. That would be cool.

    Reply

  • Any guesses if they’ll do a native XSX/ PS5 version or stick with this one via backwards compatibility?

    Reply

    • I believe BioWare (or maybe EA?) confirmed no next gen ports will come. Might be something to do with UE3 in ME1? Can’t remember for sure the reason they cited but defs not porting to PS5/XSX, only backwards/forwards compatibility with improved framerates

      Reply

    • not wrong. its fair enough charging full price for it for new users. it is 3 top tier games in 1 even though they are old, thats fairly reasonable since some work has gone into remastering it. but it should be significantly cheaper for everyone who already owns all 3 games (regardless of store front, since there was that whole issue where the first 2 games were on steam and then EA came out with origin and locked the 3rd game to origin until a year or so ago).

      Reply

    • $69 for 3 games and 99% of the DLC – seems like a pretty good price considering the increases we’ve seen of late.

      Reply

  • Are Steam and Origin the only options for PC? Same price on both but haven’t seen it anywhere else 🙁

    Reply
