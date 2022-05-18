Fall In Love With Garrus Again While The Mass Effect Trilogy Is On Sale For $28

If you’ve been playing games long enough, there’s a high chance that you’ve bought multiple copies of the same title because it’s been remastered or revamped. For better or worse, it’s just one of those inevitabilities that we’ve learnt to live with. In some cases, if it’s a game we love, we’re more than willing to dish out the cash. We’re looking at you, Resident Evil 4 and Skyrim.

Released back in May 2021, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition includes remastered and enhanced versions of Bioware’s much-loved original game, along with Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3.

You can currently pick up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $28, down from $99.95. Considering you get three full games – three great games, at that too – that’s some pretty stellar value. However, this deal is only available for the Xbox One/Series X edition of the game.

If you’re a PlayStation-only user, you can grab the Legendary Edition for $39.98 over at the PS Store.

If you’ve never played the original Mass Effect trilogy before, there’s really no better excuse for you to jump into it now.

Set in the tail end of the 22nd century, the Mass Effect series follows the exploits of Commander Shepard, a veteran Special Forces soldier, as he faces off against a mysterious alien race known as the Reapers, which are systematically wiping out all sentient life.

Apart from being remastered, the games have also been given a slight revamp, improving on some of the less good features of the originals – like overhauling the combat mechanics and rebalancing the Galaxy at War mode in Mass Effect 3.

Now you too can know what it’s like to fall madly in love with Garrus. And if you’ve already played these games before, you can fall in love with Garrus all over again, but this time with better graphics.

You can pick up the remastered Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Xbox here. The PS4 edition of the game is on sale here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.