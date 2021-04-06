Mass Effect Legendary Edition Will Remove The Mako’s Bullshit Instant Deaths

Sorry, Ash. It looks like Mass Effect Legendary Edition touched the Mako. Touched it a lot, in fact.

BioWare community manager Jay Ingram just updated the PlayStation Blog with a breakdown of the changes coming to the Mass Effect remasters when the three-game bundle launches on May 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While many involve bringing the gameplay of the series’ 2007 debut in line with the sequels, folks who hated the Mako segments in Mass Effect will be happy to learn the tank is getting quite the upgrade as well.

“This legendary vehicle from the first Mass Effect has been ‘calibrated’ to perform better than ever,” Ingram explained. “In the original game, the physics tuning for the Mako made it feel too light and bouncy, even at times becoming uncontrollable, but it’s now a much smoother ride while still being ‘loveable’ like before. (Yes, you can still drive off cliffs to your heart’s content).”

In Mass Effect Legendary Edition the Mako will come equipped with fast shield recharging as well as new thrusters that provide a speed boost while scaling cliff faces. These thrusters are separate from the existing underside jets and can be used independently. Furthermore, players will no longer suffer penalties to XP gains while in the Mako, and missions won’t end immediately upon hitting a patch of lava (the vehicle will just take damage over time instead).

Mass Effect Legendary Edition players can also look forward to a more unified character creation system that keeps your look more consistent between each game, and with additional skin tones and hairstyles that weren’t available in the original games.

Combat is getting the biggest overhaul in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, with many of the adjustments made with an emphasis on balancing the RPG-style experience in the first Mass Effect with the more gunplay-focused sequels. Weapon accuracy and handling has been improved, enemies take increased headshot damage, every class can use every weapon without penalty, party members can be commanded independently, and the cover system has been expanded with new environmental objects to utilise and more reliable entering and exiting from cover.

Other changes to the rest of the trilogy include an overhaul of the karma system in Mass Effect 2 as well as rebalancing for Mass Effect 3’s Galaxy at War mode now that the multiplayer and mobile aspects no longer exist.

“Returning to where it all began, as members of our team revisited the work they did over a decade ago, has been a bit surreal, but it felt like the right thing to do; a passion project from us to thank you for the many years of incredible support,” Ingram added. “And maybe to help tide you over until the next game, too!”