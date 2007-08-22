More Leipzig happy-snaps, this time courtesy of Jeux-France, who swung by the Nintendo setup and caught a glimpse of some official European release dates for the Wii. Forever Blue is due on November 9, while Umbrella Chronicles should hit on November 30. Most importantly, though, and most reassuring for PAL gamers fearful of a delay, Super Mario Galaxy will be released in Europe on November 16. Which if you're a European or Australian Wii owner has got to be about the best news of the day. Super Mario Galaxy le 16 novembre en Europe [Jeux France]
European Wii Release Dates Leak Outta Leipzig (Mario Galaxy, People)
