Dweller, The Mobile Roguelike

I made this discovery a while ago, but it's always nice to share.
If you've ever played NetHack, ADOM or Angband, then you have a fair idea of what to expect from Dweller. It's essentially a roguelike you can play on your mobile, as long as it has enough horsepower to run it.
There are two versions available: one with graphic tiles (pictured here), and the other with more traditional ASCII. Sufficed to say, the ASCII version stands a better chance of running without a hitch.
When you're bored on the train, it sure beats the heck out of Solitaire.
Dweller [roguelikedevelopment.org]
I know it's a bit old post, but it I am a developer of another roguelike for mobile phones. My is called Sigmore Mines (www.ktgames.net/Game_Sigmore_Mines.htm). Dweller was inspiration for my game. Right now I'm in the middle of developing Sigmore Mines 2. If you like Dweller maybe you will also like Sigmore Mines.