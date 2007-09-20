End Of The World

If you're wondering what this is, it's a GeForce 7950GX2, the cream of NVIDIA's 7 series of graphics card. It also happens to be very dead. And it's mine.

Okay, it's not dead dead. Just mostly dead. It will do 2D pictures fine, but the second you force a 3D workload onto it, the card just shrugs its shoulders and says "Nup".

Which means if I want to play Clive Barker's Jericho or Hellgate: London when they come out, I'm going to have to cough up the $500 or so for an 8800 GTS. Woe is me.

Ah well, we had some good times with BioShock. And it ran the review build of World in Conflict just peachy.

Note to the more observant: yes, the mounting bracket is MIA. I had to make some, uh, modifications to get it into my yum-cha $20 case.