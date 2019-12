All the Sony talk today is pure coincidence, I swear.

But, you have to admit, the box in the picture above is about as sexy as press kits get. They do not cheap out when it comes to packaging review code. The Eye of Judgement is no exception.

I'll pull it apart tomorrow and take some more snaps of the new EyeToy, the playing cards and the board. Until then...

Note that this is not what the retail box will look like.