Inside The Eye

eoj_dragon.jpg As I promised yesterday, here are some more shots of The Eye of Judgement press kit. Not shown in the following gallery is the table mat on which cards are placed and the EyeToy stand (included so that the tiny camera may stare in silent contemplation and malevolence at our puny human lives. Oh, and at the table mat).

Sadly, the review discs only work in a review PS3, so I won't be playing it anytime soon. Which is no big deal, as I had a ball of a time with it at SCEA's HQ in Sydney yesterday. Good times, good times.

A sampling of the cards

The, *sob*, review disc

The box opened, Victorinox-style

The new EyeToy. Sturdy and cute!

