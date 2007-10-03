Eye Of Judgement Dated (Almost)

Hausmann, Sony's external PR company, just sent through a games release schedule for the PlayStation 3. According to the schedule, Sony expects to have Eye Of Judgement on Australian shelves by October 25th. Well, there's a TBC next to that date, but it's better than just the "October" we were playing with before.

If the date sticks, it means EoJ barely makes it as an Oct release; we'll be waiting the better part of this month for it.

In other news, I still haven't been able to track down a shop that'll be stocking the booster packs, and Sony has yet to get back to me about this small oversight...