The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Eye Of Judgement Dated (Almost)

eojboxaus.jpgHausmann, Sony's external PR company, just sent through a games release schedule for the PlayStation 3. According to the schedule, Sony expects to have Eye Of Judgement on Australian shelves by October 25th. Well, there's a TBC next to that date, but it's better than just the "October" we were playing with before.

If the date sticks, it means EoJ barely makes it as an Oct release; we'll be waiting the better part of this month for it.

In other news, I still haven't been able to track down a shop that'll be stocking the booster packs, and Sony has yet to get back to me about this small oversight...

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    I have to say, on first seeing this "Eye of Judgment" contraption, i thought it was pretty stupid. But then I thought about how many 12 year old's play collectible card games, and how much money this thing will rake in. Nicely done Sony.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles