Friend Or Foe, Good or Bad?

Recently, Activision held its annual Activate Asia event, this time up in the temperate loveliness of Cairns, Queensland. Activate is like a mini-E3, except thereâ€™s more sun and water, and less fanboys. Well, no fanboys.

Among the many games the publisher displayed (which weâ€™ll talk about soon), was Spider-Man: Friend or Foe. Now, Iâ€™m a big fan of Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, so despite the bad rap our US counterparts dished out on the demo, I was optimistic. In addition to the demo level of Tokyo, we got to see some Spidey action in Nepal and some foreboding, alien caverns. Activisionâ€™s Jamie Bafus fired up the Versus mode, which she explained can only be played in co-op. Venom faced off against Goblin on Tokyoâ€™s rooftops.

The hulking black parasite didnâ€™t fare well, however, and was tossed - almost too easily - over the edge and to his death. Sadly, this happened a few times.

I think Friend or Foeâ€™s biggest problem is going to be differentiating itself from the competent co-op gameplay in Ultimate Alliance. Bafus said that Friend or Foe has more "family friendly combat", but I didnâ€™t exactly find Ravenâ€™s effort that violent. Thereâ€™s certainly a learning curve when you consider the skill point system, but the auto-spending mode is there if you find it daunting.

What Friend or Foe does has over Ultimate Alliance is a plentiful supply of playable villains, but at this stage, it's not enough to win me over.

Activision provided a release date of October 10 for the 360, Wii, PS2, Nintendo DS and PC versions, while PSP owners will have to wait until the 17th.