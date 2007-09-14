The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Friend Or Foe, Good or Bad?

fof_activate_01.jpg Recently, Activision held its annual Activate Asia event, this time up in the temperate loveliness of Cairns, Queensland. Activate is like a mini-E3, except thereâ€™s more sun and water, and less fanboys. Well, no fanboys.

Among the many games the publisher displayed (which weâ€™ll talk about soon), was Spider-Man: Friend or Foe. Now, Iâ€™m a big fan of Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, so despite the bad rap our US counterparts dished out on the demo, I was optimistic. In addition to the demo level of Tokyo, we got to see some Spidey action in Nepal and some foreboding, alien caverns. Activisionâ€™s Jamie Bafus fired up the Versus mode, which she explained can only be played in co-op. Venom faced off against Goblin on Tokyoâ€™s rooftops.

The hulking black parasite didnâ€™t fare well, however, and was tossed - almost too easily - over the edge and to his death. Sadly, this happened a few times.

I think Friend or Foeâ€™s biggest problem is going to be differentiating itself from the competent co-op gameplay in Ultimate Alliance. Bafus said that Friend or Foe has more "family friendly combat", but I didnâ€™t exactly find Ravenâ€™s effort that violent. Thereâ€™s certainly a learning curve when you consider the skill point system, but the auto-spending mode is there if you find it daunting.

What Friend or Foe does has over Ultimate Alliance is a plentiful supply of playable villains, but at this stage, it's not enough to win me over.

Activision provided a release date of October 10 for the 360, Wii, PS2, Nintendo DS and PC versions, while PSP owners will have to wait until the 17th.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles