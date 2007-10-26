Assassin's Creed + Faceplate = Win

Just a reminder that we're still accepting entries until next Wednesday for the Assassin's Creed Xbox 360 faceplate comp.

Look at it, all assassin-ish and sneaky. Wouldn't it look magnificent on your console? Yes, of course it would!

Don't waste this opportunity to own one of the ten we have to give away, courtesy of Ubisoft. All you have to do is email your best pick-up line for Altair to [email protected], and you'll be in the running.

Please note that the competition is only open to residents of Australia and NZ.