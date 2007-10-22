Assassin's Creed Faceplate With Bonus Forewarning

Fair warning now - there's going to be a deluge of Assassin's Creed coverage over the next few days, as the game's creative director, Patrice Desilets, has ventured out from Ubisoft's Montreal studio to visit Australia. We saw a presentation of Creed today, and there's a one-on-one Q&A tomorrow, so expect me to make the most of it.
For now, here's a shot of the official Assassin's Creed faceplate for Xbox 360. Ubisoft handed them out today along with a quill and some pink ink, just in case I suddenly feel the need to scribe how hetero I am on the walls of my house. There's also a close-up shot after the jump.
If you have any questions you'd like me to take to Patrice, be sure to leave a comment!
Ah the perks of being a game's journalist! Are these going to be available in the shops?
Ask her when the game will be available in Aus, and whether they've gotten around the troubles with dvd size, and PS3 memory.