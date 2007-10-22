Assassin's Creed Faceplate With Bonus Forewarning

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ac_face1.jpgFair warning now - there's going to be a deluge of Assassin's Creed coverage over the next few days, as the game's creative director, Patrice Desilets, has ventured out from Ubisoft's Montreal studio to visit Australia. We saw a presentation of Creed today, and there's a one-on-one Q&A tomorrow, so expect me to make the most of it.

For now, here's a shot of the official Assassin's Creed faceplate for Xbox 360. Ubisoft handed them out today along with a quill and some pink ink, just in case I suddenly feel the need to scribe how hetero I am on the walls of my house. There's also a close-up shot after the jump.

If you have any questions you'd like me to take to Patrice, be sure to leave a comment!ac_face2.jpg

  • Andrew Low Guest

    Ah the perks of being a game's journalist! Are these going to be available in the shops?

    Ask her when the game will be available in Aus, and whether they've gotten around the troubles with dvd size, and PS3 memory.

  • Logan Booker Guest

    Patrice is actually a dude, but I will ask the local Ubisoft presence about availability.

  • Joshua Anderson Guest

    @ Andrew Low: Patrice Desilets is a guy :p

    I would sincerely like you to ask him the following:
    1) With a cross-platform game as anticipated as Assassin's Creed, do you find it necessary to ensure that both the XBOX 360 and PS3 versions are as similar as possible?

    2) (follow-up to previous) You've previously highlighted the contrasting design decisions made with the 360 and PS3 (HDD vs. larger media (Blu-Ray). Are there any plans for future development to utilise each system's strength? What do you see as the differences these strengths would make for Assassin's Creed in particular.

    To clarify #2:
    - 'Assassin's Creed developeed solely for PS3 would be different how?'
    - 'Assassin's Creed developed solely for XBOX 360 would be different how?'

  • kookamoo Guest

    is the face plate going to be on shelves? or was it a gift?

  • Brad Murdock Guest

    Same questions as Andrew. Would be very awesome to get a confirmed Australian release date (please dont be the 30th) and will the face plates be available in Australia as well?

    The only other question is...Can i come to wherever you are at and play AC with you and Patrice? :D

  • Brad Murdock Guest

    I just noticed that. Was wondering if we need to enter our Phone/Address info as well as the line with the email.

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Brad: Nope, just your entry. You'll be asked for an address if you win.

  • Brad Murdock Guest

    Thanks for the answers :)

