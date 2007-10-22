Assassin's Creed Faceplate With Bonus Forewarning

Fair warning now - there's going to be a deluge of Assassin's Creed coverage over the next few days, as the game's creative director, Patrice Desilets, has ventured out from Ubisoft's Montreal studio to visit Australia. We saw a presentation of Creed today, and there's a one-on-one Q&A tomorrow, so expect me to make the most of it.

For now, here's a shot of the official Assassin's Creed faceplate for Xbox 360. Ubisoft handed them out today along with a quill and some pink ink, just in case I suddenly feel the need to scribe how hetero I am on the walls of my house. There's also a close-up shot after the jump.

If you have any questions you'd like me to take to Patrice, be sure to leave a comment!