Darkwatch 2 In Development, Gun 2 Cancelled And More...

I'm not completely confident that I should keep posting info from Surfer Girl Reviews Star Wars, as we have yet to receive confirmation on any of the rumours posted to the blog.

Until that fateful day when it's all proven wrong (or right), I'll leave it as an exercise to the reader to decide if it makes sense or not. So here's the latest from Surfer Girl - seven "exclusive" things you probably didn't know about.

Gems on the list include:

Gun 2 is on hold, most likely canned

The Getaway for PS3 is due out in late 2008