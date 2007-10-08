LA Noire Too Big For Xbox 360?

Team Bondi must have at least a few people working in their Ultimo, Sydney office, according to a tip we received over the weekend pointing us to a blog with "exclusive" information on the title. From the post:

* The game will be a free-roaming title with a historically-accurate recreation of Los Angeles in 1947. * Team Bondi has even hired a costume designer to research the clothing of the era so the game's attire can be accurate. * Aside from main story, side missions will be based on actual cases pulled straight of the newspapers of 1947. * A US Marine plays a big role in the story. * Not so exclusive...but LA Noire definitely ain't coming to Xbox 360, the size of the game is an obstacle to this.

It's only a few tidbits, but it's more than we had before. Of note is that another developer is finding DVDs to be too small.

