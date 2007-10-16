Fighter's Stronghold Up For Grabs

Welcome to your hard drive the final chunk of downloadable content Bethesda plans to release for its FPS/RPG The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. What can you expect from this mish-mash of bits and bytes?

Defeat the attacking marauders and become lord of Battlehorn Castle. Located in the Colovian Highlands west of Chorrol, this expansive castle will allow you to live the life of a noble warrior, with private quarters, grand dining hall, wine cellar, barracks, training room and more. And what castle would be complete without a few hidden passages and dark secrets?

It's a 10MB download, so that works out to be, what, five hours of gameplay? If you're a die-hard Oblivion fan, you'd best savour this morsel, unless of course you're prepared to play whatever the modding community comes up with.

Personally, the screenshots look rather boring.

Fighter's Stronghold - DLC6 [Official Site]