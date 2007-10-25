The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Super Smash Bros Record-A-Brawl

smashrec.jpgIt's not really called that, but I thought it sounded funky. Let me know if you didn't, and I'll change it.

Maybe.

Anyway, 1UP reports that the Wii's upcoming (well, 2008) title Super Smash Bros Brawl will not be left out in the snow, or any other sort of awful weather, when it comes to recording your frenetic matches. Players will be able to save up to three minutes of match time, and share it with friends and enemies.

The news is also on the official Smash Bros DOJO website, for the doubters out there.

SMASH BROS BRAWL TO INCLUDE SAVE FILMS, SHARING [1UP, thanks again Brendan!]

  • tim l brown Guest

    frikkin' sweet!! Just one more reason added to along list of reasons why ssmbb is going to be one of the greatest games of all time!!! Hands down nintendo has created the most compelling reason to own a wii right here.

    0

