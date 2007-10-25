Super Smash Bros Record-A-Brawl

It's not really called that, but I thought it sounded funky. Let me know if you didn't, and I'll change it.

Maybe.

Anyway, 1UP reports that the Wii's upcoming (well, 2008) title Super Smash Bros Brawl will not be left out in the snow, or any other sort of awful weather, when it comes to recording your frenetic matches. Players will be able to save up to three minutes of match time, and share it with friends and enemies.

The news is also on the official Smash Bros DOJO website, for the doubters out there.

SMASH BROS BRAWL TO INCLUDE SAVE FILMS, SHARING [1UP, thanks again Brendan!]