The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Upgrade Advice: Video Cards

8800gtf.jpgIf you're looking to give your PC a bit of a jolt in the 3D accelerator department because you can only play Crysis on "Looks like arse" mode, don't buy anything just yet.

NVIDIA's just released the 8800GT, which is essentially a refresh of G80, the main chip that powers the current range of GTX and GTS cards. The new hardware in the 8800GT, dubbed "G92", comes complete with a die shrink to 65nm, which means less heat and faster clocks. In fact, the GPU and RAM run faster than the top-of-the-line GTX.

Early benchmarks show the card coming very close to the performance of the GTX, which is pretty impressive for a refresh. Price-wise, 8800GT cards will be cheaper than the GTS (and about 1/3 the cost of a GTX), making the card even more tempting a purchase. Over in the US, cards are retailing for about $US 200-250.

There's nothing on the Oz market just yet, but give it a few weeks and they should start appearing.

UPDATE: Scratch that, a few eagle-eyed readers have spotted stock in the following places: PLE Aus PC Market

Going rate seems to be $350-400, which reeks of that awesome kind of madness.

NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT: The Only Card That Matters [AnandTech]

Comments

  • Bjorn Bednarek Guest

    I was literally 1 day away from going and picking up my 8800GTS 320mb card. That would have been a terrible move and I'm now first in line to grab a 8800GT when they hit our shores. It really does feel like that sweet spot which used to be held by the GF4200ti or maybe the ATI 9600XT, only this time, this mid range card is rivaling the top end offerings. Amazing stuff. I love living in the future.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    Cheers for the timely advice.
    I've been looking at getting a new card since Bioshock refused to play nice on my system.

    0
  • Graham Guest

    74 years young and know nil about vid cards.
    My Navidia Ge Force tm 7600GS 3 D PCI Express Graphics card does not cope well will flght sim FX. frequenlty shutting down. What card should I looka getting to solve the problem.

    Any help appreciated

    Graham

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles