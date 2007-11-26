Know Your Blizzard Developers

I've just been going through some of my old photos from BlizzCon 2005. Back then, I was still playing World of Warcraft in a fairly hardcore capacity, so mentally separating the fanboy from the professional during the event was a constant battle for me.

I managed, though.

Well, almost. During the first day the fanboy did take over, briefly, and I snapped about 100 shots of the three guys above. They're Blizzard developers, obviously, but do you know who they are?

You'll find their names after the jump, but see if you can guess without using the Google. From left to right: Lead designer Jeff Kaplan, VP of creative development Chris Metzen and lead designer Rob Pardo.