The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Know Your Blizzard Developers

blizzdudes.jpgI've just been going through some of my old photos from BlizzCon 2005. Back then, I was still playing World of Warcraft in a fairly hardcore capacity, so mentally separating the fanboy from the professional during the event was a constant battle for me.

I managed, though.

Well, almost. During the first day the fanboy did take over, briefly, and I snapped about 100 shots of the three guys above. They're Blizzard developers, obviously, but do you know who they are?

You'll find their names after the jump, but see if you can guess without using the Google.From left to right: Lead designer Jeff Kaplan, VP of creative development Chris Metzen and lead designer Rob Pardo.

Comments

  • Duskbringer Guest

    I'm getting and undead rogue vibe from you.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles