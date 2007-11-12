The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

World of Datecraft Lonely? Play World of Warcraft? A complete loser? Then this site's for you!

Kotaku Originals: From Cheating Cheaters To a Chicago Closing A massive selection of original Kotaku content from the last week. In case you somehow manage to miss it all.

360 BioShock Widescreen "Fixed" In Next Update Great news for Xbox 360 owners... but how about a bit of PC love, Ken?

Whining Works: Uncharted Demo Now Region-Free Of course, when the US gets something the rest of the world doesn't, we're whiners. Funny how it's never the other way round. Uncharted should work fine for Australian users now, if you're willing to download another 1.2GB. Someone apparently has never heard of "patching".

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles