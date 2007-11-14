Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Prince of Persia Movie Might Actually Be Good It could even usurp the throne of current reigning king Silent Hill.

Marvel Offers Comics Online Marvel comics you can download? Awesome idea... if you could read them on the crapper.

WoW Patches To 2.3, Fixes Dustwallow Blizzard's really picked up the patching pace in the last six months. And this one's massive. Huge even.

DivX Confirms PS3 DivX Support Move your porn watching from the comfort of your PC in the bedroom, to the PS3 in the loungeroom!

Supreme Commander Confirmed For 360 I have yet to see an RTS pull off the console thing, and I doubt Supreme Commander will change that. But I'm keeping an open mind.