Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend (With Theatre Goodness)

Just a quick shout out to lovers of theatre, or even just a good night out, a mate and I are putting on Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter and Edward Albee's The Zoo Story between the dates of August 12-16 at the University of NSW.

That's this week! If you live in NSW and have a day to spare, why not check us out? At only $10 a ticket, you really can't go wrong.

Click here to buy tickets.

Now, for your weekend wrap! Flagship Seattle Alums Form Runic Games You'd think it would change its focus away from action RPGs considering the fate of Hellgate: London.

Cop-Confiscated PS3 Replaced with 360 White box with a green light, mixed up with a black box with a blue one. Eh?

Conan GM Cybersexes Troll With Predictable Results How not to be a GM. Oh, unless you want to be fired.

TF2: The Dark Snipe The Dark Knight meets Team Fortress 2. Imagine the possibilities.

Street Fighter Online Gets Naughty, Nearly Naked Fighting and nakedness. How can this not be a good thing?

Call Of Duty 5 Co-Op Trailer Finally, a Call of Duty I might be able to get in to.

Kotaku Originals: I'd Like to Buy a Disemvowel Original stories all, uh, original and all. Read them!

