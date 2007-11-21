The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

New WoW Ads Recruit Mr. T and Shatner An interesting combination, seeing as it's unlikely kids these days would have any idea who these two are.

Assassin's Creed Is Fastest Selling New IP In 5 Years That's, uh, kind of what happens when you create an awesome game.

Ten Years Ago: 3D Realms' Scott Miller See what silly things old Scott was rambling about a decade ago.

Call of Duty 4 Busts Out Funny Arabic Mistakes Ah, easter eggs in games. They come in all shapes and sizes. These particular ones are shaped like letters. Foreign letters.

Crysis To Be Followed By Crysis 2, And So On Shock? Horror? Not really. You could have guessed this one with your eyes closed. Or even half-closed.

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    "Assassin's Creed Is Fastest Selling New IP In 5 Years
    That's, uh, kind of what happens when you spend a ton of money hyping a game."

    Fixed. :D

    0

