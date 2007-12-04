Australia: BioShock PC Patch, 360 DLC Tonight At 7:00

We've just been informed by 2K Games that the long awaited patch and extra content for BioShock will be available from 7PM today for Oz Xbox 360 and PC users.

True widescreen, support for Matrox' TripleHead2Go and various keybind fixes are just some of the improvements gamers can expect. Bonus content includes new plasmids and tonics, as well as a new hardcore mode that deactivates the Vita-Chambers. Completing the game without using Vita-Chambers will grant 360 users a 100-point achievement called "Brass balls".

I had to raise an eyebrow at this comment though:

And since you guys have been so patient waiting for this patch, we're giving you all the additional content completely free. Now you can adjust your FOV, rebind your keys, and walk through Rapture in addition to running. And if you really want to be hardcore, you can turn off Vita-Chambers for added difficulty.

There was plan to charge for this stuff? While probably just a poor choice of words by the webmaster, now is not the best time to be putting a foot wrong, considering how long we've been waiting for the update.

For PC users, the patch download will be available after 7PM from here: http://www.2kgames.com/bioshock/support

All the details after the jump.

The Cult of Rapture [Official site]

Sourced from the Cult of Rapture website.