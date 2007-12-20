Dead Wake Awakens

An independent Finnish developer by the name of Polycount Productions has released a "pre-release" demo of its zombie survival horror game Dead Wake.
I'm a sucker for zombies, which means I'm a sucker for survival horror too. I'm willing to give just about anything in the genre a go, no matter how crap it is.
However Dead Wake, in its current form, is hardly a game. It's more a tech demo for the OGRE graphics engine. You get to push some boxes around, run around in complete darkness with a crappy torch as your only light source, and shoot a pistol that appears to have zero recoil. But then, it's a pre-release demo. Does that mean it's the demo of the demo? I don't know. What I do know is that Dead Wake is going to need a lot of work.
The interesting part of all this is that the developer wants to involve the community as much as possible in the game's development. According to a press release from the dev:
Dead Wake game is developed in an open manner: the players contribute towards to the game design process. In fact, a contest was arranged to even pick a name for the game. Gamers are encouraged to give feedback throughout the game development process.
Make of it what you will.
Dead Wake [Official site via, Blue's News]
