NVIDIA Makes 169.21 ForceWare Drivers Available

If you like to stay up-to-date with your system drivers, and own an NVIDIA graphics card, then you might want to download the latest WHQL ForceWare candidates.

There's no mention of any specific games that these drivers affect, however, they do add support for NVIDIA's upcoming 8800 GTS based on the company's G92 chip (the same one in the excellent 8800 GT). Not that they're available yet, but there's nothing wrong with being prepared.

If you're curious, there's a huge PDF of release notes. As much as I'd like to read them, I'd more than likely suffocate myself with my phone before reaching the end.

The link here leads to the Vista 32-bit version of the drivers. Versions for other Windows operating systems can be found in the immediate area following the link.

Vista 32-bit ForceWare 169.21 [NVIDIA, via Blue's News]