The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

NVIDIA Makes 169.21 ForceWare Drivers Available

nvidialogo.jpgIf you like to stay up-to-date with your system drivers, and own an NVIDIA graphics card, then you might want to download the latest WHQL ForceWare candidates.

There's no mention of any specific games that these drivers affect, however, they do add support for NVIDIA's upcoming 8800 GTS based on the company's G92 chip (the same one in the excellent 8800 GT). Not that they're available yet, but there's nothing wrong with being prepared.

If you're curious, there's a huge PDF of release notes. As much as I'd like to read them, I'd more than likely suffocate myself with my phone before reaching the end.

The link here leads to the Vista 32-bit version of the drivers. Versions for other Windows operating systems can be found in the immediate area following the link.

Vista 32-bit ForceWare 169.21 [NVIDIA, via Blue's News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles