Heath Ledger, Dead at 28

hledger.jpgAccording to numerous sources, Australian actor and star of Brokeback Mountain Heath Ledger has died of a drug overdose. He was found in his Manhattan, US apartment by his housekeeper and masseuse at 7:30 AEST.

Ledger was 28. He leaves behind Matilda, his two-year old daughter.

Ledger was set to play the Joker in the upcoming Batman film, The Dark Knight, starring Christian Bale and Maggie Gyllenhaal, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Sad news indeed, and a big loss for Australian cinema.

  • Rhys Guest

    Sad indeed. Do games not drugs I say.

  • Justin Guest

    ROFFLLOLOLOLO! OMG, let's hope it's an epidemic!

    The only good actor's a dead actor!

  • ZeUberHippyVanDriver Guest

    Oh man this news is so sad I have been a huge fan of Heath since he first started in movies.

    Also thanks Kotaku.com.au for putting this on the site even if it's not strictly game related.

    RIP Heath.

  • Camb3h Guest

    Poor guy. Seems like it was even accidental. My heart goes out to his daughter and other family members.

    He was a great actor and will surely be missed in the entertainment scene.

    R.I.P Heath.

