Heath Ledger, Dead at 28

According to numerous sources, Australian actor and star of Brokeback Mountain Heath Ledger has died of a drug overdose. He was found in his Manhattan, US apartment by his housekeeper and masseuse at 7:30 AEST.

Ledger was 28. He leaves behind Matilda, his two-year old daughter.

Ledger was set to play the Joker in the upcoming Batman film, The Dark Knight, starring Christian Bale and Maggie Gyllenhaal, and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Sad news indeed, and a big loss for Australian cinema.

