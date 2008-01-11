Help Us Find STALKER Mods

We're still looking for your recommendations on STALKER mods. I'm in the process of hunting down my own selection, but I know there's more than a few of you out their with a lot more experience in the STALKER modding scene than myself. Heaps more, actually.

Take Oz Kotakuite Lev Arris for instance, who yesterday made perhaps the largest comments post in the history of Kotaku Australia, when he detailed his suggestions for getting STALKER all modded up. A couple more posts like Lev's, and we'll be ready in no time.

Recommend Your Favourite STALKER Mods [Kotaku Australia]