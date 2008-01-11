Help Us Find STALKER Mods

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

stalk_left.jpgWe're still looking for your recommendations on STALKER mods. I'm in the process of hunting down my own selection, but I know there's more than a few of you out their with a lot more experience in the STALKER modding scene than myself. Heaps more, actually.

Take Oz Kotakuite Lev Arris for instance, who yesterday made perhaps the largest comments post in the history of Kotaku Australia, when he detailed his suggestions for getting STALKER all modded up. A couple more posts like Lev's, and we'll be ready in no time.

Recommend Your Favourite STALKER Mods [Kotaku Australia]

  • Rattlesnake8 Guest

    Oblivion Lost seems to be very popular. I'm currently replaying STALKER using Oblivion Lost and it seems pretty good so far. FLOAT 32 and other visual mods also seem popular but this is the first mod i've tried.. although im searching for more.

