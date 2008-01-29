Rumour: Turok PC Delayed

We have it on good authority that the PC version of the new Turok FPS may be delayed until mid-2008.

Currently we don't know the reasons for the potential delay, but it does explain why its release date was missing from the Funtastic schedule I received a few days ago.

We'll let you know when there's official word, but for now, eager gamers will have to turn to the PS3 or Xbox 360 next month to get their fill of the ever-so-manly Turok.