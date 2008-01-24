The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

That Sprite Ad...

You may have noticed that the Sprite island ad on the website sometimes plays completely without warning. It also happens to loop. Oh, and it's very loud.

I know I've had to change my pants a few times.

Well, you'll be happy to know we've had a chat to the agency that supplied the ad and come up with a new, more silent one.

Kotaku Australia does have a policy against these sorts of ads. Sadly this one managed to slip through the cracks. Apologies that it took so long to be rectified - we had to wait for the new creative to come through before it could be replaced.

Hopefully, you'll be able to enjoy the site in silence. Unless you don't want to, in which case, click every Play button you see!

Comments

  • ZeUberHippyVanDriver Guest

    Well fortunately I use Firefox and use the Adblock Plus plug in... No adds no pop ups just the content I want to see.

    Sorry Kotaku I understand you make a living from these pony tailed advertising yuppies but all the adds are taking away from your web site.

    0
  • Ben Guest

    Hi,

    I'm the sales guy at Allure Media, the publisher of Kotaku, and the one to blame for this ad. You can throw your rotten tomatoes and eggs at me for this one. We're in the process of sorting it out.

    It is a policy that we wont run ads with audio starting immediately, as we know it pisses off just about everyone. Including me!!!

    Anyway, keep enjoying Kotaku, and keep clicking on those ads you see ;-)

    0
  • Kakansho Guest

    Thank you so much!

    I really started to get aggravated =/

    I'd find myself rushing to find the ad to pause it before it started playing =/ If anything, it discouraged me from drinking Sprite.

    0
  • fairplay @Fairplay

    *Throws rotten tomatoes and eggs at Ben*

    That'll teach ya.

    0
  • Korwin Guest

    And there was much rejoicing! I was trying to figure out which was a worse advertising idea. The intrusive sprite ad or the Ansell condom ad on ausgamers (theyre hardly going to reach their target demographic on a gaming site).

    0
  • formulated Guest

    good work, much appreciated.

    0
  • nomet Guest

    Rotten tomatoes and eggs?? How about a big hard can of coke?

    0
  • Hanque Guest

    Thanks, y'all.
    I like my beverages quiet.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    @NOMET He's in advertising, man. He's got all the coke he can handle.
    Seriously, though. Thanks for changing it and not just letting it go. Classy.

    0
  • Gonzardo Guest

    Its a cool ad though, jeese he got into so man night clubs!

    0

