That Sprite Ad...

You may have noticed that the Sprite island ad on the website sometimes plays completely without warning. It also happens to loop. Oh, and it's very loud.

I know I've had to change my pants a few times.

Well, you'll be happy to know we've had a chat to the agency that supplied the ad and come up with a new, more silent one.

Kotaku Australia does have a policy against these sorts of ads. Sadly this one managed to slip through the cracks. Apologies that it took so long to be rectified - we had to wait for the new creative to come through before it could be replaced.

Hopefully, you'll be able to enjoy the site in silence. Unless you don't want to, in which case, click every Play button you see!