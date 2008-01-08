Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

GameSpot Owner CNet Eyed for Hostile Take Over New investors are looking to kick out the current directors and do their own thing.

EA Officially Owns BioWare, Pandemic It's done. Finished. Now all we can do is wait for Knights Of The Full Spectrum SimCity.

LotRO Gets Prettier With DX10 Who wants to bet that the Direct3D mode looks only marginally better but has a significant performance hit?

Wii Outsells PS3 Three-To-One Not surprising, considering how much cheaper the Wii is in comparison to the Playstation 3.

Lay-Offs at Sony Computer Entertainment? A sign of things to come?