Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Agency Walk-Through A new MMO from Sony Online Entertainment. I can't help but be in a state of limited excitement considering that, other than the Everquest franchise, SOE managed to majorly screw with every MMO it's ever released.

Blizzard Launches First BlizzCast No doubt this will be listened to by at least nine million people, if Blizzard's number are to be believed.

Valve Acquires Left 4 Dead Devs I had a feeling this would happen. Mind you, as long as Left 4 Dead is released soon, I don't really mind who acquires the company.

New York AG Subpoenas Intel AMD needs a fighting chance, and it looks like the law might be that chance.

Australian Virtual Console Getting Random Japanese Games Is it because we're special, or Nintendo Australia has gone completely mad? Take your pick.

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

