Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

WiiSaber Update! Motion-controlled force powers? How will I activate them if I'm too busy swinging it around trying to hit my TV or less-agile siblings?

Zero Punctuation Doesn't Hate Crysis Ben just can't keep his mouth shut. But it's okay, because that's why we love him. By the way, it's perfectly normal Guy Love.

BioShock Devs Working on PS3 Game? I think it's safe to say that a PS3 version of BioShock will arrive eventually, but this looks like an entirely different game...

Smash Bros Gets Perfect Score In Famitsu Really, were we expecting anything else? Would we have accepted anything else? Unlikely.

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

