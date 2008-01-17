Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

WiiSaber Update! Motion-controlled force powers? How will I activate them if I'm too busy swinging it around trying to hit my TV or less-agile siblings?

Zero Punctuation Doesn't Hate Crysis Ben just can't keep his mouth shut. But it's okay, because that's why we love him. By the way, it's perfectly normal Guy Love.

BioShock Devs Working on PS3 Game? I think it's safe to say that a PS3 version of BioShock will arrive eventually, but this looks like an entirely different game...

Smash Bros Gets Perfect Score In Famitsu Really, were we expecting anything else? Would we have accepted anything else? Unlikely.