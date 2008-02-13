Game On Exhibit Will Hit Melbourne In March

Ever wanted to check out the most ancient consoles the electronic entertainment industry has to offer? Or perhaps peruse some original artwork by Mario man Shigeru Miyamoto?

Looks like the Australian Centre for Moving Images read your mind. Or, more likely, it's a coincidence.

The dates you'll want to ink in your unicorn journal are March 6 to July 13. That's about 18 weeks of retro gaming paradise. Tickets will set you back $15, or $10 for concession. Families of two adults and two children can cheat the system by purchasing a special $44 ticket. Alternatively, you could keep an eye out for a very special ticket giveaway, coming to a gaming blog* near you.

(*SPOILER: IT'S THIS ONE!)

The only downer? It's in Melbourne. For all you Mexicans out there, I know you're wondering why you should care, but as a Sydneysider I have the right to cry like a big sissy.

Just try and stop me.

Game On [ACMI]