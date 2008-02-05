GDAA Puts On Nice Suit, Goes to San Francisco

The Game Developers Association of Australia will be hosting a private function for CEOs and investors during this year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The aim of the event is to provide high-level decision makers the chance to get involved in the Oz games industry, and if we can make it tantalising enough, ink a few deals. Says GDAA CEO Greg Bondar:
GDC is a world class event and an important event on the Australian game developers’ calendar and GDAA will be making the point to all international investors, publishers and game developers that making games is a serious business in Australia.
It's great to see that Australia will be representing at GDC 2008. When you take into consideration what Auran's Graham Edelsten had to say about the lack of overseas investment in local game developers, anything to boost confidence or provide some knowledge on the matter is a good thing.
GDAA will be hosting a private invitation only Australian Games Industry Business Networking Event in conjunction with Austrade on 21st February during the GDC conference and expo in San Francisco. This will be a major marketing event for the export focused game developers in Australia.
“We are limiting the invitation to around 50 – 60 key CEOs and decision-makers (publishers, investors, game developers etc) to the event at which real business can be conducted in relaxed and corporate environment” said Greg Bondar, CEO of the GDAA.
Australian Game Developers will be showcasing their capabilities at the business session.
Australian game developers offer the following benefits to potential business partners:
• Over 40 world class game developers • Developing games for over 25 years • More than 300 titles • Fresh creative talent • Huge skills base • State of the art infrastructure • Critical mass of complementary industries • A base for global companies • Open for business 24/7
The Business Networking Session is by Invitation Only and anyone interested in further details and/or in attending should contact the GDAA.
The event will also see key Australian Government Officials in attendance including the Australian Consul General.
