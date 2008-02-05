GDAA Puts On Nice Suit, Goes to San Francisco

The Game Developers Association of Australia will be hosting a private function for CEOs and investors during this year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The aim of the event is to provide high-level decision makers the chance to get involved in the Oz games industry, and if we can make it tantalising enough, ink a few deals. Says GDAA CEO Greg Bondar:

GDC is a world class event and an important event on the Australian game developers’ calendar and GDAA will be making the point to all international investors, publishers and game developers that making games is a serious business in Australia.

It's great to see that Australia will be representing at GDC 2008. When you take into consideration what Auran's Graham Edelsten had to say about the lack of overseas investment in local game developers, anything to boost confidence or provide some knowledge on the matter is a good thing.

A press release-looking thing after the jump.