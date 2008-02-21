King of Kong Tickets, You Can Win Them Right Now

If you'd like to see the gaming doco King of Kong without shelling out the bucks for it, Time Out Sydney has a competition going where you can snag free tickets.

Not that I'm saying you're cheap or anything, heck, I'll take free stuff whenever I can get it. Except for diseases, obviously.

There are 50 tickets up for grabs, so your chances of winning aren't too shabby. In fact, it's a first-in, first-served comp, so if you enter right now, you'll probably get a ticket.

Win 1 of 50 double passes to The King of Kong [Time Out Sydney]