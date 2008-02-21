The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

King of Kong Tickets, You Can Win Them Right Now

kingofkong_1.jpgIf you'd like to see the gaming doco King of Kong without shelling out the bucks for it, Time Out Sydney has a competition going where you can snag free tickets.

Not that I'm saying you're cheap or anything, heck, I'll take free stuff whenever I can get it. Except for diseases, obviously.

There are 50 tickets up for grabs, so your chances of winning aren't too shabby. In fact, it's a first-in, first-served comp, so if you enter right now, you'll probably get a ticket.

Win 1 of 50 double passes to The King of Kong [Time Out Sydney]

Comments

  • tehsid @tehsid

    I entered, and damn I hope I get one. Sounds really good.

    0
  • Daniel Purvis Guest

    It's a good film. Saw it last night at a preview screening in Adelaide. It's an interesting and dramatic story about two guys, one a family man and the other a jerk.

    Though the Jerk is disputing his Jerk status now the film has been released.

    He's still a Jerk.

    You'll know what I mean once you've seen it.

    Jerk.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles