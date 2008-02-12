Ubisoft Opens Singapore Studio, Australia Looks On Longingly

Update: The press release for this story has been updated. Apparently the old one was for internal use by Ubisoft. All the facts remain the same.

Turns out Montreal isn't enough for good old Ubisoft, as the publisher has decided to set up shop in warm reaches of Singapore. No, it's not a local office, but a fully-fledged games development house.

According to the release, Ubisoft was tempted by Singapore's "excellent technological infrastructure, thriving local game development industry and quality of its universities and training institutions". The government was also more than happy to provide the publisher with its support.

The release goes on to say that the building itself is still under construction, but once complete, 300 developers will call Ubisoft Singapore home.

New studios are always great news, but it's impossible not to think that if Australia had a willing government, high-tech infrastructure and financial incentives, this could have been a post about an Australia studio.

Press release after the jump.