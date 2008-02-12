Ubisoft Opens Singapore Studio, Australia Looks On Longingly

Update: The press release for this story has been updated. Apparently the old one was for internal use by Ubisoft. All the facts remain the same.
Turns out Montreal isn't enough for good old Ubisoft, as the publisher has decided to set up shop in warm reaches of Singapore. No, it's not a local office, but a fully-fledged games development house.
According to the release, Ubisoft was tempted by Singapore's "excellent technological infrastructure, thriving local game development industry and quality of its universities and training institutions". The government was also more than happy to provide the publisher with its support.
The release goes on to say that the building itself is still under construction, but once complete, 300 developers will call Ubisoft Singapore home.
New studios are always great news, but it's impossible not to think that if Australia had a willing government, high-tech infrastructure and financial incentives, this could have been a post about an Australia studio.
Press release:
Today Ubisoft, one of the world’s largest video game publishers, announces the opening of its 18th internal development studio in Singapore.
The decision to establish the studio in Singapore was largely influenced by the country’s excellent technological infrastructure, thriving local game development industry and quality of its universities and training institutions. The Singapore government’s demonstrated willingness to work closely with industry actors and its strong support were also key factors.
The studio will open its doors early this summer in the new Fusionopolis, a state-of-the-art infocomms & media hub that is still under construction. A core team of Ubisoft veterans will train the initial team, with a goal of becoming 300-people strong in the years to come. This studio builds on the group’s recent reinforced presence in Asia, including the opening of a development and testing studio in Chengdu, China announced last September.
“Singapore’s demonstrated interest and support for the video game industry made it a clear choice for Ubisoft’s continued international expansion. Not only is it capable of ensuring the training and continued development of a highly skilled workforce specialised in interactive digital media, its quality of life and level of industrialisation makes it uniquely positioned to attract and retain talent from throughout the region,” said Christine Burgess-Quémard, Executive Director, Worldwide Studios at Ubisoft.
"The Digital Media industry is key for Singapore and the development of high-growth, innovation-intensive sectors such as videogames is of significant priority to us" said Mr Manohar Khiatani, Assistant Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board. "We are delighted that Ubisoft, one of the world's leading video game publishers and developers, has chosen Singapore as a site for the largest games studio in the region. We are confident that Ubisoft will be able to tap Singapore's talent base and unique cosmopolitan mix to design creative games for the global markets."
After an initial training period, Ubisoft’s Singapore studio will work closely with other Ubisoft studios on the development of titles for portable and home consoles.
Olivier de Rotalier, who has served for the past four years as the company’s Director of Cost Control for its International Production studios, has been appointed Managing Director of the new studio. A graduate of the leading French business school ESCP-EAP, his past 8 years with Ubisoft has provided him with extensive knowledge of the company’s processes and a broad vision of game development and studio operations.
The Economic Development Board of Singapore will host a media information session on Monday, February 18th at 2pm local time, during which Mr. de Rotalier will present the Ubisoft group and its plans for the new studio. More information on job opportunities with the new Singapore studio, as well as its other worldwide studios, will also be available at Ubisoft’s booth in the Career Pavillion (#525) at this year’s Game Developer’s Conference in San Francisco, February 18th – 22nd, or by contacting [email protected]
But Kevin Rudd is a giant nerd, he can fix our games industry. He'd like video games right?
Right?
*Breaks down and cries*