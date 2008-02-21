Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

THQ Makes Red Faction: Guerrilla Official Awesome. Now, don't you dare be as incredibly lame as the original Red Faction.

Cryptic Announces Champions Online I'm sure there are some original ideas in this, but it sounds like City of Heroes 2 to me.

Liveblogging Microsoft's GDC Presser Microsoft had plenty to say at this year's Game Developers Conference. Every word spoken has been summarised, right here.

Gears of War 2 Coming In November We were certain an announcement would be forthcoming after the debacle with Amazon. Glad it's official now.

Levine Agrees, BioShock's Ending Failed Actually, I didn't think it was so bad, but I do agree it probably dragged on a little longer than it should have. Just don't be sad Ken!

Blue Mars MMO Will Satisfy Fans Of Mars, Women's Fashion The world's prettiest MMO will feature frocks that'll shock.

Too Human Hands-on Impressions Has Silicon Knights' troubles with Epic affected the game?