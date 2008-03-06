The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Army of Two Hits Australia On March 13

army_of_two_ps3.jpgThe US and Europe will have EA Montreal's co-op shooter Army of Two by the end of the week. As for Australia? We'll have to wait until this time next week.

So, if the chance to carry around your gun-toting mate on a forklift piques your interest, or other parts of your anatomy, and you own a Playstation 3 or Xbox 360, then Army of Two is probably worth a look. The PS3 box can be seen above, and the Xbox 360 art awaits after the jump.

If that's not enough, you can always check out our review.army_of_two_360.jpg

