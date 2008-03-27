C&C 3: Kane's Wrath Hits Australian Shelves

Are you a C&C 3 fan? Even if you're not and you somehow ended up with a copy of the game (and enjoyed it), you might be interested to know that the latest expansion Kane's Wrath is available in Australia as of today.

With a new campaign, six sub-factions and epic units, it's about as hefty as an expansion pack can get without imploding. There's also a key for the Red Alert 3 beta if EA's retro RTS series makes happy noises play in your head.

The press release, which you'll find after the jump, also mentions that Kane's Wrath will be out for the Xbox 360 later in the year.