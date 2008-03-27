C&C 3: Kane's Wrath Hits Australian Shelves

Are you a C&C 3 fan? Even if you're not and you somehow ended up with a copy of the game (and enjoyed it), you might be interested to know that the latest expansion Kane's Wrath is available in Australia as of today.
With a new campaign, six sub-factions and epic units, it's about as hefty as an expansion pack can get without imploding. There's also a key for the Red Alert 3 beta if EA's retro RTS series makes happy noises play in your head.
The press release, which you'll find after the jump, also mentions that Kane's Wrath will be out for the Xbox 360 later in the year.
EA’s COMMAND & CONQUER 3: KANE’S WRATH SHIPS TO RETAIL
The Expansion Pack to 2007’s Best-Selling RTS* Features More Missions, More Factions, More Units and Most Importantly More Kane!
Sydney, Australia., March 27, 2008 – The Messiah has risen again! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) announced today that Command & Conquer™ 3: Kane’s Wrath has shipped to retail outlets in Australia for the PC. The expansion pack to last year’s award-winning** real-time strategy game Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars™, Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath introduces a new, hand-crafted campaign spanning two decades of Tiberium lore, six sub-factions and game-changing epic units to the Command & Conquer universe. And gamers who purchase Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath or the Command & Conquer 3 Limited Collection will also receive an exclusive key to the Command & Conquer™ Red Alert™ 3 beta starting this summer.
“The success of Tiberium Wars showed us that despite a five year hiatus, the fast, fluid and fun gameplay, deep storyline and live-action cinematics that make up the DNA of Command & Conquer still resonate with gamers,” said Jim Vessella, Kane’s Wrath producer. “With Kane’s Wrath we wanted to take the fiction further by tackling the stories our fans have been asking us to explore. This gave us a great opportunity to introduce new sub-factions and units that complement those stories while adding depth and variety to our core gameplay experience.”
Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath’s 13-mission single player campaign focuses on the rebirth of the Brotherhood of Nod after the Second Tiberium War through the dramatic events of the Third Tiberium War and beyond. The story is told through over 30 minutes of high-definition, full-motion videos starring Natasha Henstridge (Species, Eli Stone), Carl Lumbly (Alias) and Joe Kucan as Kane. The campaign introduces six-all new sub-factions that add a wealth of new toys and powers to the armies of the Tiberium universe’s three clashing superpowers, the Global Defense Initiative, Brotherhood of Nod and the Scrin, giving gamers nine sides to choose from in multiplayer. Players will also get an added bonus feature in the new Global Conquest Mode, which allows commanders to create their own campaigns for world domination with an infinitely replayable strategic layer added to the frenzied, tactical combat they know and love.
The Xbox 360™ version of Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath will be released this winter, debuting a revolutionary new CommandStick interface that takes RTS console controls to a whole new level of simplicity and usability. The standalone title also features 50 multiplayer maps and the Xbox 360 exclusive “Kane’s Challenge”, a single player mode that pits the player against a terrifying gauntlet of sub-faction opponents.
For the latest on Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath and everything Command & Conquer please visit www.CommandAndConquer.com, home of Command & Conquer TV, the franchise’s dedicated online programming channel. This Friday the channel’s flagship show, “BattleCast PrimeTime”, will feature an in-studio interview with Kane himself, Joe Kucan, along with highlights from the very first Command & Conquer 3 Kane’s Wrath fan matches and more!
Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath has been rated M.
Oh... apparently the shipment of C&C3:KW discs arrived on Tuesday. My local EB store called me up and I picked it up at lunch time.
I didn't know it was meant to be out today! :D