Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection Just Got A Huge 2024 Update

Command & Conquer Ultimate Edition, a collection that contains 17 games from the venerable RTS franchise, just shadowdropped on Steam. The package not only arrives for a cut rate price, but also comes with a huge number of community fixes and optimisations. Further, the package finally introduces long-awaited level editors — the result of direct community support.

Currently listed for $16 AUD, 50% off its $32.20 price tag, this collection contains the following games:

Command & Conquer

Command & Conquer: The Covert Operations

Command & Conquer: Red Alert

Command & Conquer: Red Alert: Counterstrike

Command & Conquer: Red Alert: The Aftermath

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun

Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun Firestorm

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2: Yuri’s Revenge

Command & Conquer: Renegade

Command & Conquer: Generals

Command & Conquer: Generals: Zero Hour

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars: Kane’s Wrath

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3: Uprising

Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight

That’s a lot of games for $16. And they’re not all strategy titles either — there’s even Command & Conquer: Renegade, the one-and-done first-person shooter that really deserved to be a franchise of its own.

The best of this collection is that it contains a stack of community-sourced optimisations to ensure all of these games, some of which are getting on in years, run beautifully on modern PCs. In the same way it reached out the the community around the C&C Remastered Collection several years ago, the team working on the Command & Conquer Ultimate Collection package sought advice and input from modders and community leaders. The result range from improvements to compatibility for modern OS’s to additional language support.

Alongside the the Steam release, this package now contains the FinalSun and FinalAlert 2 map editors, long requested by the community. Both editors were repackaged by their original creator Matthias Wagner and are now a permanent addition to the bundle under the GPL version 3.0 license.

It’s always a long time between drinks for C&C fans. Today feels like a pretty good day for them. You can find the Command & Conquer Ultimate Edition on Steam here.