Listen To My Sexy Voice on ABC Radio Tomorrow

Okay. It's not that sexy.

True, I sometimes force my voice to drop a few octaves for the ladies, but I usually end up coughing in their faces or spilling my apple martini on their shirts. Which is definitely not sexy.

But we won't be talking about any of that. The main topic of conversation will be the review of an R18+ rating for video games and its opposers - though I'm sure we'll cover other bits and pieces.

If you'd like to hear the irresistible timbre of vocals, tune in to 774 ABC Melbourne around 3:30PM AEDT. For those unable to pick up the station on their electronic frequency catcher, you can stream it from the ABC Radio Melbourne website.