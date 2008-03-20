Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Oz Launch Party

If you're wondering who the joker is in the above photo, it's me.

This shot was taken yesterday night on the upper floor of the Vegas Hotel in Kings Cross, where Ubisoft held the Australian launch party for Rainbow Six Vegas 2. Along with a bunch of linked-up Xbox 360s, PS3s with the game were dotted around the bar.

In the back room several rounds of Texas Hold'Em were played. I sat in on one of the later rounds and made it to the final four. That is until the last hand (yes, there was a time limit on the sessions) when ex-Gizmodo AU editor Seamus Byrne cleaned me out with cards that were, as you can imagine, much better than mine. Gun to my head, I think I had a J/6 off-suit, while he had three Queens.

I had a quick go of the game and managed to die within 15 seconds of picking up the controller. I blame the beer.

The game's available as of today, if you'd like to pick it up. Bonus shot of the world's most confused Xbox 360 after the jump.