Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Oz Launch Party

me_pointing.jpgIf you're wondering who the joker is in the above photo, it's me.

This shot was taken yesterday night on the upper floor of the Vegas Hotel in Kings Cross, where Ubisoft held the Australian launch party for Rainbow Six Vegas 2. Along with a bunch of linked-up Xbox 360s, PS3s with the game were dotted around the bar.

In the back room several rounds of Texas Hold'Em were played. I sat in on one of the later rounds and made it to the final four. That is until the last hand (yes, there was a time limit on the sessions) when ex-Gizmodo AU editor Seamus Byrne cleaned me out with cards that were, as you can imagine, much better than mine. Gun to my head, I think I had a J/6 off-suit, while he had three Queens.

I had a quick go of the game and managed to die within 15 seconds of picking up the controller. I blame the beer.

The game's available as of today, if you'd like to pick it up. Bonus shot of the world's most confused Xbox 360 after the jump.gr_vegas2_360.jpg

  • xRiOT Guest

    Lovin' the Lindey Logan.

  • Duskbringer Guest

    haha Come on Ubisoft, that's just lazy.

  • yas Guest

    haha, how do i get invited to these launch party's?

  • Alex Kidman Guest

    I'm going to get hell for this, but...

    Seamus WINS AGAIN???

  • AJ Guest

    The launch party was a little early, considering I can't find a single copy of this damn game any where in Perth, and we usually get stuff in on a Wednesday.

    For some reason Ubisoft releases are always late in the actual delivery, maybe they're running on French Canadian time.

  • Paulus Guest

    So, my photography skills make it to the web. I blame the beer and gin and that weird spirit mixed with energy drink (why do we do things like this - that is, crimes against taste buds - beyond the age of 22?) for not registering the mixed up GRAW2/R6 motifs on that unit earlier in the night. I'll be interested to find out if gamers have the same problem I had where I respawned right in the middle of a fire fight - twice - thus eliminating me from the match.

