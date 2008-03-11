The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What: Top Spin 3. When: May 23. Where: Australia

topspin3_360.jpgIndeed! Come May 23, you'll be able to enjoy the athletic antics of a creepy-looking Roger Federer and the ball-slamming serves of a very surprised Andy Roddick. Hey, I'm just going by the box art. Seriously, Federer looks like he wants to stab your dad.

Four platforms can expect the title - Xbox 360, DS, PS3 and the Wii. I'm guessing the PSP doesn't have the requisite drop volleying skills and the PC's net game can't pass muster.

2K Games says preview code should be available later this month. Until code does arrive, I'll just keep whacking my balls in Virtual Tennis 3.

Comments

  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    Woohoo! Preview code!

    0
  • Matt Guest

    cool, i love the series and i cant wait for the expliscit looking federer, i cant wait especially that i know the official release date, anyway bye bye ppl

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles