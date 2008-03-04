Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom USA Working On 15 Games, Send Help As long as Resident Evil 5 comes out in a reasonable amount of time, Capcom can work on eleventy billion games.

Dark Sector Multiplayer Gimped On PS3 Digital Extremes' fault or Sony's? You be the judge. Or jury. Or even that guy that escorts people out when they're found guilt.

Starcraft 2 Is Blizzard's "Best Game Ever" Design-wise? Probably. Cash-wise? It's going to have a lot of trouble trumping World of Warcraft.

TF2 Plushies Inbound Portal's companion cubes, and now Team Fortress 2. Could we handle a plushie AK-47 for Counter-Strike?

