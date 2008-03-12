Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

BioShock 2 Is Very Official, Dated For Q4 2009 Got Bioshock fever? Of course, the only prescription is more Bioshock. As long as you can hold out until 2009.

Army of Two Has Region Protected Multiplayer Well EA, I guess it's better than no multiplayer at all. Wait... Army of Two will have online support in Australia, won't it?

No Sweat! All The Big Hits Are Delayed Will Too Human become the next Duke Nukem Forever? For Silicon Knights' sake, I hope not.

See Spore Running On The iPhone Will Wright won't be satisified until Spore is running on every known platform, including Internet fridges and alarm clocks.

