The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mario Kart Wii Delayed in New Zealand

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news guys, but it looks like Mario Kart Wii has been pushed back to April 30 in NZ, though this date is just an estimate from Gameplanet. It's quite possible the game could be delayed for longer.

Here's the relevant info from the news post on GP's site:

The local Nintendo distributors have informed us that the New Zealand release of Mario Kart on Wii has been delayed.

The distributors have not given a reason for the delay, nor are they able to provide a new ETA at this stage. Rest assured that as soon as we have an updated NZ release date we will update our web site and everyone who has pre-ordered.

What's worse than a delay? No reason being provided for said delay.

As for the April 30 date? It's from an email GP sent out to its customers.

Mario Kart (Wii) NZ release delayed [Gameplanet Store, thanks everyone!]

Comments

  • Noob Saibot Guest

    This only pertains to gameplanet. Other stores already have copies ready for release tommorow.

    0
  • Brad Guest

    JB in Perth, WA rang me about an hour ago to say their pre-orders have been delayed until Tuesday next week (29th) =(

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles